Garcia went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored, two steals and two walks in Friday's win over Houston.

Garcia has already belted four home runs this season but chose to flash his speed and on-base skills instead Friday. The 31-year-old slugger has just four multi-hit games so far this season despite an impressive .315/.377/.593 slash line. Garcia has two extra-base hits -- both doubles -- over his last seven appearances.