Garcia went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double, two walks, one stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 16-8 win over the Angels.

Garcia was in his usual cleanup spot in the order, and he was also in the middle of a lot of the Rangers' big innings. His biggest contribution was a three-run blast in the seventh inning that counted as the Rangers' last scoring play of the game. The 30-year-old had gone just 1-for-14 to start May. He's slashing .260/.329/.520 with nine homers, 36 RBI, 28 runs scored, five doubles and two stolen bases through 32 contests this season.