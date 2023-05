Garcia went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and a steal in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Garcia had cooled off a bit recently, going 5-for-31 with a .461 OPS over his last eight games. He got back on track Tuesday, picking up four base hits while stealing his first base since May 10. The 30-year-old Garcia is slashing .257/.320/.505 with 14 home runs, 49 RBI, 45 runs scored and four stolen bases across 228 plate appearances this season.