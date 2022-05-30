site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Gets night off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Garcia is in line for a rest day after starting each of his club's last 14 game. Eli White will receive an opportunity to man center field in Garcia's absence.
