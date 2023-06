Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Tigers on Monday.

Garcia was responsible for half of Texas' run output in the contest, smashing a 424-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. It was his third homer in his past six contests following a 28-game stretch during which he went deep just once. Even with that power drought, Garcia is tied for fourth in the American League with 18 homers and ranks second with 61 RBI on the campaign.