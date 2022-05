Garcia went 3-for-5 with a triple, four RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

Garcia broke open the game, clearing the loaded bases with a triple in Texas' four-run third inning. The outfielder hasn't entirely scrapped the patient approach he showed early in the season, but he has been more aggressive, which works for Garcia. He's tallied five extra-base hits with 11 RBI over the past seven games.