Garcia went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and two solo home runs in Friday's 6-2 win over the Marlins.

The 30-year-old slugger made life miserable for Jesus Luzardo, taking the southpaw deep in the third and sixth innings. Garcia extended his hitting streak to nine games in the process, and since the All-Star break he's slashing .293/.397/.603 with five of his 28 homers on the season.