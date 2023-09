Garcia was diagnosed with a right patellar tendon strain Thursday and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garcia came down awkwardly after leaping at the wall in an effort to rob a home run Wednesday, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. The Rangers will continue to run tests on Garcia, but for now they are optimistic that he will be able to return before the end of the season.