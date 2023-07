Garcia (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Garcia had X-rays come back negative after being hit by a pitch on the right hand Saturday, but he'll sit out Sunday since he's still having some issues gripping the bat, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. The 30-year-old hasn't been ruled out as an option to pinch hit, but manager Bruce Bochy may try to stay away from using the outfielder entirely.