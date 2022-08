Garcia went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Garcia wasted no time extending a hit streak to 17 games, delivering a run with a first-inning double. Since the All-Star break, Garcia is slashing .302/.357/.474 with five steals, four home runs, eight doubles, 24 RBI and 18 runs over 30 games.