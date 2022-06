Garcia went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, a walk and a pair of runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.

Garcia brought the Rangers to within one run with his three-run shot off Lucas Giolito in the fifth inning. He later singled and scored on a Kole Calhoun double in the seventh. Garcia now has two hits in each of his last three contests. He's homered twice over that stretch and six times in his last 13 games.