Garcia went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double and five RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over Houston.

Garcia knocked a two-run double in the fourth inning before stepping up big in clutch time. He drilled a three-run walkoff shot in the 10th inning off Bryan Abreu, giving him 12 long balls this season. The breakout star is rocking a .913 OPS with 16 extra-base hits and 35 RBI.