Garcia went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Mariners.

Garcia launched a solo shot off Logan Gilbert in the sixth inning, his 23rd long ball of the season. Since his last homer on July 10, the breakout star was stuck in a 5-for-42 (.119) slump with just one extra-base hit. Garcia is slashing .257/.301/.497 with 36 extra-base hits and 63 RBI this season.