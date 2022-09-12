Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Garcia went deep off struggling left-hander Yusei Kikuchi to homer for his second straight game. Despite hitting only .152 in September, Garcia is slugging .455 during the month with thee home runs. Garcia struggles to get on base but he has produced for the Rangers this year. The 29-year-old right-fielder has 89 RBI and 76 runs in 134 games played. Garcia is on the brink of surpassing his career-best 90 RBI and 77 run totals from last season.