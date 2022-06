Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in a 3-0 win Tuesday over the Rays.

Garcia capped off the three-run fourth inning with a two-run blast off Ryan Yarbrough. He added a stolen base in the eighth. It was his fifth two-hit performance in his last seven contests, going 10-for-31 with six extra-base hits in that span.