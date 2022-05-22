Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and was caught stealing in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Houston.

Garcia plated the Rangers' lone run in the eighth inning when he singled home Corey Seager, who had doubled. After advancing to second base on a balk, Garcia was thrown out attempting to steal third. Texas manager Chris Woodward said it wasn't a designed steal, but he gives players the freedom to make those decisions, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "There's just a couple of things to talk through there with [Garcia]," Woodward said. "He's just got to make sure he's got a little bit of a bigger primary lead, because [Astros reliever Hector Neris] was giving them time to steal... That's basically a free base if he gets a big enough lead. Neris wasn't even paying any attention to him." It was the second time Garcia's been thrown out in six attempts.