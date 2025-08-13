The Rangers placed Garcia on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left ankle sprain, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garcia played the entirety of Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks, so it's unclear when he was injured. He will be eligible for activation Aug. 23, but it's uncertain at this point whether he will be ready to return on that date. Evan Carter (back) has been activated from the IL to absorb Garcia's roster spot.