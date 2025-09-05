The Rangers placed Garcia on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday. Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

The Rangers will move Garcia to the injured list to give him the time he needs to recover after missing the team's last three games with a strained right quad. Manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that he's optimistic the 32-year-old outfielder will be able to return after a minimum-length stay, per Wilson, which would allow Garcia to come back next Friday and play out the final few weeks of the regular season. In the meantime, Dustin Harris will come up from Triple-A Round Rock to fill the open roster spot.