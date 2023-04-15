Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 6-2 win over Houston.
Garcia lofted a fly to left-center field that just kept going and hit just above the yellow line at the top of the wall for a home run, his third of the season. With Corey Seager (hamstring) out of the lineup, the Rangers are counting on Nathaniel Lowe (two hits, three RBI) and Garcia -- the team's third and fourth batters -- to step up and each did Friday. That duo are tied for the team lead with 13 RBI apiece through 13 games played.