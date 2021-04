Garcia went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 9-7 loss to the White Sox.

Garcia clocked a three-run shot in the fifth inning to get cut the Rangers' deficit to 6-5. He later went deep again with a solo homer in the ninth but it was too late to complete the comeback. The 28-year-old outfielder has enjoyed one of baseball's best breakouts this month, slashing .268/.302/.707 with five home runs and 12 RBI.