Garcia went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Royals.

Garcia hit the Rangers' second three-run blast of the day, following up one hit by Marcus Semien with one of his own in the eighth to extend the lead to 12-2. Garcia is now tied for fifth in Major League Baseball with 17 RBI, which has saved him from an otherwise underwhelming slash line of .200/.246/.367 through 70 plate appearances this season.