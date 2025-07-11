Garcia went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Thursday's 11-4 win over the Angels.

Garcia has hit safely in six straight games and in nine of his last 10 contests. The outfielder isn't known for his consistency at the plate, instead relying on power and run production. For the season, he's batting .231 with a .665 OPS, 11 homers, 53 RBI, 32 runs scored, 19 doubles and nine stolen bases over 89 contests. While it's not a great stat line overall, his recent momentum offers some encouragement if he can sustain it in the second half.