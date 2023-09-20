Garcia went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Boston.

Garcia logged his first hit and RBI since returning to game action Monday following a stint on the injured list due to a knee injury. For a second straight game, the team's primary cleanup hitter batted sixth, both against right-handers. Mitch Garver served as the cleanup hitter Monday while Josh Jung handled that duty Tuesday. Garcia has a career-high 35 home runs and a career-high-tying 101 RBI through 137 games.