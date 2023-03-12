Garcia went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's spring game against Cincinnati.

Garcia launched a solo homer and singled in another run, raising his Cactus League line to .364/.440/.773 with four extra-base hits and five RBI. Building off his breakout 2021 season, Garcia repeated his double-double in home runs and steals, a combination all fantasy managers covet. He'll be a highly sought-after outfielder in drafts and auctions. Plate discipline has been an on-going issue, but the production is there despite that perceived failing.