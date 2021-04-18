Garcia started in center field and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Baltimore.
Garcia started in place of primary center fielder Leody Taveras, who is batting just .103 (4-for-39) with 18 strikeouts thus far. Whether this was just a one-time thing or the first step toward replacing Taveras remains to be seen. The Rangers are pleased with the quality of Garcia's at-bats and could be looking to find him a home. The club activated Willie Calhoun off the injured list, and he started at DH on Saturday. That development shifted David Dahl, who had been DH-ing, back to his normal spot in left field and knocked Garcia out of the spot he's been playing since his contract was selected.