Garcia (side) is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday in Arizona.

Garcia was sent for an MRI after appearing to tweak something in his left side during an eighth-inning at-bat Monday in Game 3. The results of the imaging scans have not yet been made available to the public, but Garcia could be limited over the remainder of the Fall Classic and might even be removed from the Rangers' active roster if the injury is at all severe. Travis Jankowski will start in right field and bat ninth Tuesday in Game 4.