Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Not in Wednesday's starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Twins on Wednesday.
Garcia returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the prior two games due to a lingering quad issue. He'll be available off the bench for Wednesday's tilt while Billy McKinney -- whose contract was selected by the Rangers from Triple-A Round Rock -- starts in right field and bats seventh.
