Garcia went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.

Garcia struck out three times in the contest, but he salvaged a respectable fantasy line with an eighth-inning stolen base and a 10th-inning run-scoring single. This was the second straight game during which the outfielder stole a base, and he is up to six thefts on the season. He's batting only .226, but the theft total and his eight homers and 32 RBI have kept him relevant in most fantasy formats.