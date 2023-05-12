Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
It appears to just be a day of rest for Garcia. Robbie Grossman will patrol right field and hit second against Oakland with Sam Huff hitting seventh as the designated hitter.
