Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Marlins.

Garcia has homered four times and added five RBI while going 8-for-19 (.421) over six games in August. He's quickly closing in on a 30-homer season -- his blast Sunday was his 29th of the campaign. The outfielder has maintained an impressive .266/.343/.533 slash line with 89 RBI, 84 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 23 doubles through 109 contests as the Rangers' preferred cleanup hitter.