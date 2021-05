Garcia went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Garcia had a brilliant series in leading the Rangers to a three-game sweep. He walked off Houston with a home run Friday, belted two more homers Saturday, and walked them off again Sunday with a 10th-inning single. Garcia, whose legend grows daily, was 5-for-15 with four extra-base hits, eight RBI and three runs scored during the series.