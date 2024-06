Garcia went 1-for-3 with a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Mariners.

Garcia has two steals over his last six games, though he hasn't driven in a run in that span. The veteran outfielder is up to six thefts, 13 home runs, 40 RBI and 34 runs scored while slashing a shaky .218/.276/.417 through 67 contests. He's been held without a hit in 12 of his last 20 games, which has had a significant negative impact on his production across the board.