Garcia went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's victory over Detroit.

Garcia's RBI double in Friday's game against the Tigers gave him at least one hit in eight of his last nine games, including five multi-hit games. During that span, the outfielder has raised his batting average from .220 to .245. Although Garcia has seen his average climb, he also has eight strikeouts in his last nine games, somewhat limiting his upside.