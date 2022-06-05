Garcia went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Garcia opened the scoring in the fourth inning, and his three-run blast was all the Rangers needed for the win. He's gone yard three times in his last seven games, and he has seven RBI in that span. The outfielder hasn't hit for a great average (.228), but he's picked up eight multi-hit efforts in his last 17 contests. Overall, he's added nine homers, two triples, 10 doubles, 35 RBI, 28 runs scored and six stolen bases in 50 games.