Garcia went 1-for-2 with an RBI-double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Cubs.

The non-rostered Garcia is making late push to be added to the roster as a possible DH. He's 7-for-14 with two doubles, two RBI and seven runs scored over the last six Cactus League appearances. Texas will be without a clear DH to start the season as both Willie Calhoun (groin) and Khris Davis (quadriceps) are unavailable. The right-handed hitting Garcia, who is is slashing .414/.424/.862 with three home runs this spring, presents balance for the lefty-dominant lineup.