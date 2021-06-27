Garcia went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Royals.

Garcia, who entered the series against against Kansas City with just 11 walks in 65 games, has four free passes Friday and Saturday. While the bases on balls are out of the ordinary, Garcia's ability to get baserunners home is not. He has eight RBI in the last nine games and is batting .338 (25-for-74) with runners in scoring position. His 54 RBI rank tied for fourth in MLB behind Vladimir Guerrero (64). Rafael Devers (60) and Shohei Ohtani (56).