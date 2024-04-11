Garcia went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, a run, two RBI and a stolen base in a 6-2 victory against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Garcia posted his first three-hit effort of the campaign, and among those knocks was a fourth-inning, two-run single that plated Texas' final tallies of the game. The All-Star outfielder has notched at least one hit in 10 of his 12 games so far this season, leading to a strong .292/.340/.604 slash line through 53 plate appearances. Garcia has added four homers, 13 RBI, nine runs and two thefts.