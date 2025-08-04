Garcia went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during Sunday's 5-4 loss to Seattle.

Garcia notched his first three-hit game since July 1, falling a triple shy of the cycle Sunday. The outfielder walked in his fourth plate appearance as well. He has hit 16 round trippers this season, and he has 21 doubles. In his last 12 games, Garcia is 10-for-47 (.213) with three home runs and nine runs scored.