The Rangers removed Garcia (oblique) from their World Series roster Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garcia was diagnosed with a moderate strain of his left oblique Friday after making an early exit from Game 3 following a swing in the eighth inning. He will now miss the remainder of the Fall Classic, and Ezequiel Duran will replace Garcia on Texas' roster for the remainder of the series. Travis Jankowski will start Game 4 in right field Tuesday in Garcia's absence.