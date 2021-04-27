Garcia went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 9-4 loss to the Angels.

Garcia, fresh off being named the AL Player of the Week, extended his hitting streak to five games, going 7-for-21 with three home runs and eight RBI during that stretch. The steal was his first three attempts. His track record in the minors wasn't much better; Garcia stole 39 bases and was caught 22 times. After Texas optioned Leody Taveras to its alternate camp Monday, center field belongs to Garcia, who has been a pleasant and unexpected addition to the rebuilding Rangers.