Garcia went 1-for-3 with a single, sacrifice fly, RBI, strikeout and caught stealing as the Rangers triumphed over the Red Sox 4-1 Thursday.

Bating fourth, Garcia contributed a second-inning single before being caught stealing and a fourth inning sacrifice fly that got Texas on the board. The rookie outfielder is slashing an impressive .254/.284/.824 but is only 1-for-4 in stolen base attempts.