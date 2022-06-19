Garcia went 3-for-4 with a triple a solo homer and three total runs scored in Saturday's loss to Detroit.

Garcia launched a solo home run in the first inning to give the Rangers a short-lived lead. He picked up a triple in the top of the sixth, but scored on the play thanks to a throwing error. The outfielder has continued to swing a hot bat with six multi-hit games in his last 10. The three runs Saturday were the most he has scored in a single game this season and the three-hit outing raised his batting average to .253. Garcia is slashing .324/.365/.588 in June.