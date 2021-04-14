Garcia started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Garcia had his contract selected Tuesday after the Rangers placed Ronald Guzman (torn meniscus) on the injured list for what is expected to be a significant stay. The 28-year-old Garcia had an excellent spring (1.170 OPS, three HR, 13 RBI) but his non-roster status kept him from making the Opening Day roster. He'll compete for time in left field, which is normally the spot of David Dahl, who is also serving at designated hitter. Willie Calhoun (groin) is getting closer to a return, so Garcia's stay in the majors may not be long, or the Rangers could keep both and drop from 14 pitchers to 13 on the roster.