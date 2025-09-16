Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Sitting out Tuesday
Garcia is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest in Houston.
After going hitless in his first two games back from the injured list, Garcia will begin Tuesday's key contest against the Astros on the bench. Alejandro Osuna will start in right field and bat seventh as the Rangers try to even the series.
