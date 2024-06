Garcia went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI during Sunday's 6-0 win over the Marlins.

Garcia snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday, delivering two hits and pushing his RBI total to 40 this season. He also notched his 13th long ball of 2024, taking Trevor Rogers yard in the sixth frame. Garcia ranks top 15 in homers and RBI this year and is slashing .231/.285/.462 through 212 plate appearances.