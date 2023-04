Garcia went 5-for-5 with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI and five runs scored in Saturday's 18-3 win over the Athletics.

Garcia now leads the league with 28 RBI after this career game. The outfielder's three homers all came within the first five innings, putting the game out of reach early. The 30-year-old is also tied for fifth in MLB with seven homers, and is in the midst of a four-game hit streak.