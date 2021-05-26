Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday in a loss to the Angels.
With Texas down 11-1 in the sixth inning, Garcia put up a momentary protest with a two-run shot to left field. The long ball was his 15th of the campaign, tying him for second place in MLB with Ronald Acuna and Shohei Ohtani (who homered earlier in the game). It has been a magical campaign for the 28-year-old -- he blasted 32 homers in the minors in 2019 but wasn't on many radars as an impact big-leaguer. In addition to his impressive homer total, Garcia is slashing .290/.327/.613 with 40 RBI and five stolen bases.