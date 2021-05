Garcia went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs during Saturday's 8-4 win over the Astros.

The 28-year-old went deep and delivered five RBI during Friday's series opener, and he crushed two more long balls during the fifth and seventh innings Saturday. Garcia is now tied with Shohei Ohtani at 14 home runs to lead the American League, and he also ranks fourth in MLB with 37 RBI.