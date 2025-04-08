Garcia went 1-for-3 in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Cubs.

Although he snapped an 0-for-17 skid with a single in the first inning Monday, Garcia remains without an RBI in his last seven games. The veteran outfielder has now gone just 6-for-34 (.176) with just four RBI so far, but he does have two home runs, three doubles, three walks and two stolen bases through 11 outings.