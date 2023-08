Garcia went 1-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 12-0 win over the Angels.

Garcia's two-run homer in the seventh inning was the slugger's 30th, the second time in three seasons he's hit that mark. The homer and RBI snapped a six-game drought without either for Garcia, who went 3-for-23 with 11 strikeouts during that slump.